Afghan hopes crushed by crime, conflict and chaos

More than half of Afghanistan's population lives below the poverty line despite billions of dollars spent in the country since the Taliban held power 20 years ago. 54 percent of the country's 32 million people live on a daily wage of less than one-dollar 90 cents. Crime rates have gone up, and the decades-long conflict there continues. And as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, people are losing all hope. #Afghanistan - Also available on TRT World - King Faisal of Saudi Arabia was vastly popular among his people and across the Arab and Muslim world, but he was #assassinated in his own palace in 1975. This is his story 👉http://trt.world/ffj3
February 7, 2021
