Myanmar police issue warning to anti-coup protesters
State television in Myanmar says action will be taken against those who break the law and threaten the stability of the state. That's as swelling crowds of anti-coup protesters are marching across Myanmar, one week after the army took over. Police have used water cannons as protestors demand the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and the restoration of her government. #MyanmarCoup - Also available on TRT World - Argentina is looking to follow Myanmar and Nigeria, and add Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder to its air force. Has Pakistan finally cracked the fighter jet code that has long eluded other developing countries? Here is the JF-17 Thunder decoded 👉http://trt.world/ffjm
February 8, 2021
