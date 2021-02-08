World Share

South Africa suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine

South Africa has suspended its rollout of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The decision comes after a small study found the vaccine offers limited protection for people who have the South African variant of COVID-19. The country's health ministry says it is awaiting clear direction from experts before it proceeds with inoculation. Senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School Dr Bharat Pankhania weighs in. #SouthAfrica #AstraZeneca #COVID