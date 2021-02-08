POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Climate Crisis: 10-year delay in action to crisis will cost US economy $8T
05:23
World
Climate Crisis: 10-year delay in action to crisis will cost US economy $8T
A new report suggests that if the United States delays action on the climate crisis, its economy will lose trillions of dollars. The study by climate policy firm, Energy Innovation, analysed the cost to the US economy of waiting another 10 years before passing policies to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Martin Siegert from the Imperial College in London has more. #ClimateCrisis #USA #JoeBiden
February 8, 2021
