POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Waiting to act on environmental change may cost US trillions
02:43
World
Waiting to act on environmental change may cost US trillions
A new report suggests that if the United States delays action on the climate crisis, its economy will lose trillions of dollars. The study by climate policy firm, Energy Innovation, analysed the cost to the US economy of waiting another 10 years before passing policies to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. #ClimateChange - Also available on TRT World - Watch ‘Spolitix’ - bi-weekly series covering sports, identity politics and everything in between! 👉http://trt.world/f5ys
February 8, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?