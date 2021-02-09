POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British women share their experiences of the Covid-19 vaccine
People worldwide are beginning to receive their vaccinations against Covid-19. The UK is leading the way with 12 million people vaccinated so far. But what impact has it had on their daily lives? TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill has been finding out. #Vaccination - Also available on TRT World - ‘Overlooked’ - Looking at news that deserves more attention and breaking down stories that address science, arts, and culture. 👉http://trt.world/f179
February 9, 2021
