Myanmar’s military leader defends coup as protests continue

In his first appearance since last week’s coup in Myanmar, General Min Aung Hlaing has called the overthrow of the democratically elected government justified, alleging November’s elections had been unfair. They were won by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi’s party. She’s now in detention and facing charges. Human rights activist and founder of the Women's Peace Network Wai Wai Nu weighs in. #MinAungHlaing #Myanmar #Coup