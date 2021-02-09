POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
School under fire for the option to opt out of Black History Month curriculum
01:04
World
School under fire for the option to opt out of Black History Month curriculum
A school in Utah, US, has backtracked on allowing parents to opt out their kids from participating in the Black History Month curriculum. The decision followed a strong backlash from parents and social media. #BlackHistoryMonth - Also available on TRT World - Watch 'I Gotta story to tell' - weekly show focusing on colonialism, profiles of key historical figures as well as stories breaking down current affairs. 👉http://trt.world/ffbz
February 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?