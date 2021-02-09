World Share

Tanzania says it's free from Covid-19 and rejects vaccine

The world has found a common approach to dealing with Covid-19, but there are some outliers, like #Tanzania. Back In June, President John Magufuli declared his country to be free of the disease. In the months that have followed, he and other government officials have made fun of masks, openly questioned if testing works, and teased neighbouring countries which have imposed restrictions on movement. Magufuli is also denying Tanzanians a Covid-19 vaccine.