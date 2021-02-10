World Share

Farmers v The BJP

Farmers in India have been protesting for months over controversial farming reforms. The ruling BJP is adamant the new laws are essential to grow India's economy, but the farmers feel they’re being cheated. Neither side is willing to back down, but eventually one will have to. Will it be the government, or the farmers? Guests: Gopal Krishna Agarwal BJP National Spokesperson Ashok Swain Professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University Amandeep Sandhu Journalist and Writer