Settlers, soldiers oust Palestinian Israeli family picnicking in occupied West Bank
01:06
World
A group of Israeli settlers harassed a Palestinian Israeli family picnicking in the occupied West Bank, claiming they didn’t have a right to be there "because they were Arabs." #Israel - Also available on TRT World - Watch 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉http://trt.world/16zr
February 9, 2021
