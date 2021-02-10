POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Study: 4,400 steps a day has significant health benefits
Study: 4,400 steps a day has significant health benefits
Researchers say sitting down for long period harms the body and that people who sit for over eight hours a day have a higher risk of early death than those who sit for less than four hours. The study recommends physical activity for over an hour every day to mitigate the negative effects of sitting for too long. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill explains. #healthy #regularexercise #diabetes
February 10, 2021
