The Trial and Tribulations of Donald J. Trump | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

A historic week in the United States as the second Senate #impeachment trial of Donald Trump is underway in Washington DC. The former president is accused of “incitement of insurrection” after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6th in an attempt to stop the wheels of democracy. 100 Senators —most of whom were trapped in the Capitol on January 6th— will decide to convict or acquit Trump. But in a hyper-partisan environment, will the evidence and legal arguments or party loyalty guide the Senate’s 100 jurors? Guests: Tom Daschle- Former Senate Majority Leader (D-South Dakota) Rep. Emanuel Cleaver- US Congressman (D-Missouri) Nick Ackerman- Former Assistant Special Watergate Prosecutor Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy