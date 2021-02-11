POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sikh Farmers’ Fears
26:00
World
Sikh Farmers’ Fears
India is home to more than 20 million Sikhs and the vast majority come from the Punjab region in the north and many of them are farmers. In fact Sikh’s started the agitation against the BJP’s controversial faming laws, and they’ve paid a heavy price for their resistance. Many claim to have been brutally beaten, while large parts of Indian media claim the protests have been hijacked by the Khalistani separatists who want to create their own homeland in Punjab. India considers them to be terrorists and now some Sikhs are afraid they could be persecuted again. Guests: Sunny Hundal Journalist and Writer Sudhanshu Mittal Senior Member of India's Ruling BJP Devinder Sharma Agricultural Expert
February 11, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?