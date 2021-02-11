World Share

Decoded: India v Khalistani Rihanna

India says it faces a foreign conspiracy involving singer Rihanna and Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, following tweets in support of the #FarmersProtest. Is Rihanna part of a global plot against India? Here is Khalistani Rihanna versus India decoded. What do you consider as news? How do you analyse the content fed to you on your smartphones? 'Decoded' distills the content you are consuming to make sense of the world around you. 👉http://trt.world/f12c