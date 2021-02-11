BizTech Share

World leaders consider imposing sanctions on military junta in Myanmar| Money Talks

In Myanmar, the military coup is causing global companies to scale down their operations in the country. Many governments are also considering slapping sanctions on the regime. But the big worry is that, any punitive measures against the junta, could end up harming the most vulnerable civilians. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, George McLeod joined us from Dakar. He's managing partner at Access Asia. #Myanmar #MilitaryJunta #Sanctions