NORTHERN IRELAND BREXIT

Northern Ireland has been handed a different set of rules to deal with Brexit compared to the rest of the UK. And already the so-called border in the Irish Sea is causing friction. Guests: David Phinnimore Professor of European Politics Connal Parr Senior Lecturer in History Malachi O'Doherty Author and Journalist