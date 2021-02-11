POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
February 11 is UN Int'l Day of Women, Girls in Science
02:00
World
February 11 is UN Int'l Day of Women, Girls in Science
Celebrated by the UN and other international agencies, February 11 marks International Day of Women and Girls in Science. In part, it aims to encourage young women to pursue education and careers in science, math and technology. This year's theme focuses on how the pandemic has highlighted the critical role of women. We speak to Marian Asantewah Nkansah from Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. #InternationalDayofWomenandGirlsinScience
February 11, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?