The Saudi activists in prison for demanding women's rights
01:49
World
The Saudi activists in prison for demanding women's rights
Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al Hathloul has been released after more than 1,000 days in detention. But other women’s rights activists detained during the 2018 crackdown still remain behind bars. #LoujainalHathloul - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia is scrubbing passages from its textbooks that have been deemed "anti-Semitic" and "misogynistic." But here's what many people think of the Kingdom's attempt at cleaning up its image 👉http://trt.world/ffr9
February 11, 2021
