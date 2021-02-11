UK and EU at odds over border checks, trade, finance rules | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The UK's exit from the EU, is hitting snags once again. The bloc is saying London has still not fulfilled its commitments under the divorce deal. It's denied a request to waive border checks on essential items. Separately, it hasn't ratified the post-divorce trade deal. And says it needs more time to review its implications. So, while lawmakers on both sides continue with their wrangling -- it's the British markets and exporters that are suffering. Mobin Nasir has that story. For more on this, Raj-neesh Narula joins me live from London. He's professor of international business at the University of Reading. #UK #EU #Brexit
February 11, 2021
