New wave of arrests as mass protests continue
02:42
World
Myanmar's army chief has called on civil servants to return to work amid a civil disobedience campaign against the regime. Tens of thousands of government employees have walked out on the job, amid protests against last week's coup. This comes as the US announced sanctions on Myanmar's army leaders, their family members and businesses linked to them. #Myanmar - Also available on TRT World - Marine Le Pen needs to be more anti-Muslim according to this minister 👉http://trt.world/fvfm
February 11, 2021
