POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Concern in Israel over why Biden has yet to phone Netanyahu
01:26
World
Concern in Israel over why Biden has yet to phone Netanyahu
Israel’s former UN ambassador has urged US President Biden to call PM Netanyahu, listing all the countries whose leaders have received a call from the Oval Office. #BidenNetanyahu - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia is scrubbing passages from its textbooks that have been deemed "anti-Semitic" and "misogynistic." But here's what many people think of the Kingdom's attempt at cleaning up its image 👉http://trt.world/ffr9
February 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?