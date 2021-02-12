World Share

Trump impeachment trial: House impeachment prosecutors wrap up case

House prosecutors have concluded their impeachment case against Donald Trump on Thursday, urging the Senate to convict the former president of inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. We speak to Seth Weathers, former director of Trump's campaign in Georgia, and the former president of DC Young Democrats Kevin B Chavous. #Trumpimpeachmenttrial #Houseprosecutors #Capitolinvaders