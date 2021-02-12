POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey launches Operation Eren-10 Gabar in east of country
Turkey launches Operation Eren-10 Gabar in east of country
The Turkish Defence Ministry is engaged in operations against the PKK terror group in two provinces in the south-east of the country and in Northern Iraq. More than one thousand soldiers are involved in the missions focusing on Sirnak and Siirt provinces. So far, over 200 locations have been destroyed, and many weapons have been seized. Professor and Security Analyst Murat Aslan weighs in. #OperationEren10Gabar #Turkey #antiterror
February 12, 2021
