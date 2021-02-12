POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sisters of freed Saudi rights activist Loujain al Hathloul demand 'real justice'
02:10
World
Sisters of freed Saudi rights activist Loujain al Hathloul demand 'real justice'
The family of Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al Hathloul, who has been released after more than 1,000 days in prison says she remains trapped by the restrictions placed on her. #SaudiWomanActivist - Also available on TRT World - TRT World’s 'Deep Dive' takes a deeper look at important topics and issues that shape our world. We will aim to unpack these subjects paying close attention to nuance, context and detail. 👉http://trt.world/ffjx
February 12, 2021
