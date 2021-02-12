World Share

Transitional Government in Libya | Is There a Vaccine Bias in the West?

A UN-led Libya forum has elected a new interim government, which is tasked with leading the war-torn country to national elections at the end of the year. Will this new attempt at a political solution succeed in ending a decade of chaos in the country? Plus, many countries in Europe and North America are facing bottlenecks in COVID vaccine supplies. These countries have signed deals with companies like Pfizer and Moderna, but have been reluctant to use the vaccines developed in China and Russia. Does the reluctance stem from a mistrust rooted in political bias? Guests Ahmet Uysal Director of Middle Eastern Studies Center at ORSAM Anas El Gomati Director of Sadeq Institute Serhat Unal Professor at Hacettepe University Oksana Pyzik Lecturer at UCL School of Pharmacy