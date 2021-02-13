World Share

Trump's impeachment trial divides America amid pandemic

While Trump's #impeachment trial is being broadcast internationally, Americans are going about their daily lives in an increasingly-divided country, amid a pandemic. Robert Ray reports on how the turmoil is affecting some.