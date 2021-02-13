POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is There a Double Standard in the Global Anti-Whaling Movement?
03:40
World
Is There a Double Standard in the Global Anti-Whaling Movement?
A video showing Japanese fishermen drowning a minke #whale was condemned by anti-whaling campaigners worldwide. It also renewed the spotlight on Japan’s whaling industry, which has been targeted by activists for decades. But another country actually kills the most whales in the world and is located on the other side of the world - Norway. So why has Norway received so little international attention or diplomatic pressure? Is there a double standard? Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
February 13, 2021
