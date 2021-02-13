World Share

Why is the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam So Controversial?

Ethiopia has been building a $4.4 billion hydroelectric dam for the past ten years and once in use, it will be one of the world's largest. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will turn the country into a major energy exporter. But downstream countries Egypt and Sudan, are concerned the dam will threaten their water security. Talks to resolve the dispute have failed numerous times. Could the situation spill into a 'water war'?