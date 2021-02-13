POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump lawyers defence wrap up, call charge 'monstrous lie'
Trump lawyers defence wrap up, call charge 'monstrous lie'
Day four of the Senate impeachment trial, saw Donald Trump's lawyers wrap up their defence in less than three hours. The former President is accused of inciting the deadly Capitol riot last month, but his lawyers called that charge "a monstrous lie" and an attempt to "eliminate a political opponent". #impeachment - Also available on TRT World - TRT World’s Deep Dive takes a deeper look at important topics and issues that shape our world. We will aim to unpack these subjects paying close attention to nuance, context and detail. 👉http://trt.world/ffjx
February 13, 2021
