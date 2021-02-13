World Share

Trump lawyers defence wrap up, call charge 'monstrous lie'

Day four of the Senate impeachment trial, saw Donald Trump's lawyers wrap up their defence in less than three hours. The former President is accused of inciting the deadly Capitol riot last month, but his lawyers called that charge "a monstrous lie" and an attempt to "eliminate a political opponent".