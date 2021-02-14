World Share

Brussels hotel rooms transform into private restaurants

It's a Valentine's Day like no other. Many couples have had to forgo the customary candlelit dinner at their favourite restaurant due to the pandemic. But in Belgium, hotels have found a way for people to have that romantic dinner for two - without breaking social distancing rules. #PrivateRestaurants - Also available on TRT World - Mom shaves off hair in solidarity with daughter who has cancer 👉http://trt.world/ffry