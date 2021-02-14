World Share

African migrants traverse jungle in search of American dream

Hundreds of migrants are making their way through the jungles of South America on their way to the United States. It's a different course to that attempted by the thousands that cross the Mediterranean every year, but their hopes for a better life are still the same. Adama Munu has the story of one hopeful Sudanese migrant. #MigrantCrisis