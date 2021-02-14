February 14, 2021
02:28
02:28
African migrants traverse jungle in search of American dream
Hundreds of migrants are making their way through the jungles of South America on their way to the United States. It's a different course to that attempted by the thousands that cross the Mediterranean every year, but their hopes for a better life are still the same. Adama Munu has the story of one hopeful Sudanese migrant. #MigrantCrisis - Also available on TRT World - Mom shaves off hair in solidarity with daughter who has cancer 👉http://trt.world/ffry
