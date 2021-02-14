POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bulgarian far-right extremists gather to honour pro-Nazi general
00:40
World
Bulgarian far-right extremists gather to honour pro-Nazi general
Far-right nationalists gathered in Bulgaria's capital, Sofia, for an annual march to honour General Hristo Lukov. Lukov was the leader of a pro-Nazi organisation leading up to and during the Second World War, until he was killed by resistance fighters in 1943. #NeoNazis - Also available on TRT World - France discusses 'consent' of 13-year-old girl raped by 20 firemen 👉http://trt.world/fvf2
February 14, 2021
