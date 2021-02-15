World Share

Democrats, Republicans at odds over Trump's acquittal

There has been a fallout for both Democratic and Republican parties after former US president Donald #Trump was acquitted of inciting an insurrection in his second impeachment trial. Both sides are claiming victory while some say the Republican Party is at a crossroads on who should lead them. Meanwhile, Democrats say it's time to move on to passing President Biden's Covid-19 relief package.