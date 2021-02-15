POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protesters gather as Suu Kyi detention extended
01:52
World
Protesters gather as Suu Kyi detention extended
Anti-coup protests continue on tenth consecutive day in #Myanmar despite military warnings that opposing the putsch is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia is scrubbing passages from its textbooks that have been deemed "anti-Semitic" and "misogynistic." But here's what many people think of the Kingdom's attempt at cleaning up its image 👉http://trt.world/ffr9
February 15, 2021
