World Share

Protesters gather as Suu Kyi detention extended

Anti-coup protests continue on tenth consecutive day in #Myanmar despite military warnings that opposing the putsch is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia is scrubbing passages from its textbooks that have been deemed "anti-Semitic" and "misogynistic." But here's what many people think of the Kingdom's attempt at cleaning up its image 👉http://trt.world/ffr9