World Share

President Erdogan criticises US over PKK massacre

Turkish President Erdogan has strongly criticised the US for being hypocritical on its position on terrorists. Turkey has accused the US of not condemning strongly enough the killing of 13 Turkish citizens by the PKK terrorist group. Their bodies were discovered in a cave in northern Iraq following an anti-terrorism operation by the Turkish defence forces. Professor at SUNY Maritime College Mark Meirowitz weighs in. #PKKterrormassacre #Erdogan #Biden