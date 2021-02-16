POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are neighboring countries interfering in Somalia’s election?
05:09
World
Are neighboring countries interfering in Somalia’s election?
The UN Security Council is urging Somalia to resolve an election crisis. A presidential vote was meant to take place earlier this month, but it did not take place because of disputes over the electoral process. There are fears terrorist groups could exploit the deadlock. Afyare Abdi Elmi from Qatar University explains whether neighboring countries are interfering and what impact a delayed election will have. #Somalia #Election #Alshabab
February 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?