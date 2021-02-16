POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
BELARUS PROTESTS: Is the revolution over?
26:00
World
BELARUS PROTESTS: Is the revolution over?
The man known as Europe’s last dictator says he will step down if protests in Belarus against his rule are called off. But can President Alexander Lukashenko be believed? He’s promised constitutional changes as well - a move dismissed by the opposition as a sham. Guests: Yauheni Preiherman Director, Minsk Dialogue Council Hanna Liubakova Journalist Franak Viačorka Advisor to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
February 16, 2021
