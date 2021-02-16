POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Video game 'Six Days in Fallujah' will ignore politics in Iraq war
02:03
World
Video game 'Six Days in Fallujah' will ignore politics in Iraq war
Controversial video game "Six Days in Fallujah" is receiving a new round of criticism after its creator revealed that he's not interested in exploring the political nature of the Iraq war or war crimes attributed to the US military. The game was cancelled in 2010 after backlash from families of soldiers who died in Fallujah but was revived and will be released in 2021. #SixDaysInFallujah - Also available on TRT World - Is China Winning the Standoff Against India? 👉http://trt.world/fvfw
February 16, 2021
