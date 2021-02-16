POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The legal drug which has lead to the deaths of 500,000 people
02:16
World

America's opioid epidemic has killed more than half a million people and it all started with OxyContin, an over-the-counter opioid painkiller which was aggressively marketed as safe with an addiction risk of less than 1%. To boost sales, the makers of OxyContin enlisted the help of global consulting giant McKinsey & Co and last week they agreed to pay out $600 million for their role in fuelling the fire.
February 16, 2021
