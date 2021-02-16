POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macron sketches Sahel drawdown plan but no 'immediate' cut
02:42
World
Macron sketches Sahel drawdown plan but no 'immediate' cut
President Emmanuel #Macron pledges no "immediate" reduction in the 5,100 French troops fighting an insurgency in western Africa, but also sets out his strategy for a far lighter presence over time. - Also available on TRT World - The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉http://trt.world/13qv
February 16, 2021
