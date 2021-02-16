POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Across The Balkans: Kosovo Opposition’s Landslide Win | Croatia’s Earthquake Aftermath
25:30
World
Across The Balkans: Kosovo Opposition’s Landslide Win | Croatia’s Earthquake Aftermath
Albin Kurti’s anti-establishment party, Vetevendosje (Self-Determination Movement in English), has won Kosovo’s parliamentary election with the largest margin in the country’s post-war history. But Kurti himself has been barred from parliament. Melinda Nucifora reports from Pristina on how he plans to resolve this and other challenges, including negotiations with Serbia. And we interview policy analyst Agon Maliqi to ask if Kurti will be able to translate Vetevendosje’s success into longer-term political stability. Plus, we go to the epicentre of Croatia’s earthquake-hit town of Petrinja to see how people are coping two months on from December’s devastating magnitude 6.4 quake. Across The Balkans is TRT World’s new programme, hosted by Nafisa Latic, that explores the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?