US and UN urge Houthis to halt advance on Marib

The UN is warning that millions of Yemeni lives are in danger as the Houthis try to take the last government stronghold. In an about-turn on US policy in the Middle East, the Biden administration is now urging rebels to halt their offensive on the city of Marib and engage in the peace process. As Liz Maddock reports, Marib has been a refuge for hundreds of thousands of Yemenis fleeing violence during the country's lengthy war.