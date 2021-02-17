POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US and UN urge Houthis to halt advance on Marib
01:45
World
US and UN urge Houthis to halt advance on Marib
The UN is warning that millions of Yemeni lives are in danger as the Houthis try to take the last government stronghold. In an about-turn on US policy in the Middle East, the Biden administration is now urging rebels to halt their offensive on the city of Marib and engage in the peace process. As Liz Maddock reports, Marib has been a refuge for hundreds of thousands of Yemenis fleeing violence during the country's lengthy war. #Yemen - Also available on TRT World - King Faisal of Saudi Arabia was vastly popular among his people and across the Arab and Muslim world, but he was assassinated in his own palace in 1975. This is his story 👉http://trt.world/ffj3
February 17, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?