World Share

Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker remarks

Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into remarks by Dutch far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders after he publicly insulted President Erdogan. The chief public prosecutor’s office said in a statement that a probe had been opened because of a twitter message posted by Wilders which included a photograph and an insult to President Erdogan. Wilders also called for Turkey to be expelled from NATO. Dutch politician Arnoud van Doorn weighs in. #Investigation #GeertWilders #Erdogan