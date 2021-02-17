POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former US President Trump calls Republicans to dump Mitch McConnell
03:02
World
Former President Donald Trump has released a letter in which he urges Republicans to dump Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell. The personal attack follows Trump’s impeachment acquittal last week. At the trial McConnell voted to acquit Trump but also described Trump as morally responsible for January’s riots at Capitol Hill. Political risk analyst and former Asia Chairman of Republicans Abroad Ross Feingold weighs in. #Trump #MitchMcConnell #Republicans
February 17, 2021
