Dating apps see surge in users amid pandemic | Money Talks
02:54
BizTech
As couples around the world celebrate Valentine's Day this weekend, singles are crossing fingers that they'll find love. According to a recent survey conducted by dating app Plenty of Fish, 57- percent of singles are hopeful they'll find "the One" this year. Despite limitations to in-person interactions, the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a surge in user engagement on dating apps, which have adapted to the changing circumstances. Albert Han takes a closer look at the business of love during the pandemic, and the outlook for the dating app industry. #ValentinesDay #DatingApps #Pandemic
February 17, 2021
