US to ‘recalibrate’ relations with Saudi Arabia
00:35
World
“The president’s counterpart is King Salman.” This is what the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said when asked if President Biden would speak to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. #MBS - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia is scrubbing passages from its textbooks that have been deemed "anti-Semitic" and "misogynistic." But here's what many people think of the Kingdom's attempt at cleaning up its image 👉http://trt.world/ffr9
February 17, 2021
