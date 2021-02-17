POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
From Myanmar to Kashmir, a history of communication blackouts
02:02
World
From Myanmar to Kashmir, a history of communication blackouts
Internet shutdowns have become a preferred way for many governments in the world to try to silence the opposition. From Sudan to Ethiopia and India to Myanmar criticism of governments is being met with digital blackouts. Here's a look into some of the most well-known communications blackouts before and during the digital era. #blackout - Also available on TRT World - Queen Elizabeth lobbied against law revealing her private wealth 👉http://trt.world/fvfs
February 17, 2021
