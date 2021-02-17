BizTech Share

France Extremism Law

A law’s going through Parliament to put the brakes on what France calls “Islamic Separatism.” following a number of murderous attacks. Guests: Joseph Downing Expert in French politics Nabila Ramdani French Journalist Philippe Marliere Professor of French and European Politics Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.