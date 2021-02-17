POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa begins inoculations with Johnson & Johnson jab | Money Talks
South Africa begins inoculations with Johnson & Johnson jab | Money Talks
South Africa has launched its coronavirus vaccination drive with the roll-out of the injection made by Johnson & Johnson. It's the first country to distribute the innoculation, which is easier to store and offers more protection after just one dose. The vaccination effort had suffered a setback when authorities decided not to roll-out the AstraZeneca vaccines it received, because of concerns it wasn't effective against the variant found in South Africa. As Paolo Montecillo reports, other countries are eager to get their hands on the latest weapon to fight the pandemic. Our correspondent Ntshepeng Motema has been following the story. She joins us now from Johannesburg. #JohnsonandJohnson #Vaccination #SouthAfrica
February 17, 2021
